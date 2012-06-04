FRANKFURT, June 4 German publisher Axel Springer and Switzerland's Ringier agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Poland's No.1 web portal Onet from media group TVN for 956.25 million zloty ($267.12 million).

The deal, agreed by joint venture Ringier Axel Springer Media AG, has a total underlying value of 1.275 billion zloty ($356.16 million), Axel Springer said on Monday.

Axel Springer, the publisher of Germany's biggest selling daily Bild, has been expanding its digital and international businesses to offset declining print sales at home. TVN, meanwhile, is selling assets to cut its debt in the face of a stagnant TV advertising market.

($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)