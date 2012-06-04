FRANKFURT, June 4 German publisher Axel Springer
and Switzerland's Ringier agreed to buy a 75 percent
stake in Poland's No.1 web portal Onet from media group TVN
for 956.25 million zloty ($267.12 million).
The deal, agreed by joint venture Ringier Axel Springer
Media AG, has a total underlying value of 1.275 billion zloty
($356.16 million), Axel Springer said on Monday.
Axel Springer, the publisher of Germany's biggest selling
daily Bild, has been expanding its digital and international
businesses to offset declining print sales at home. TVN,
meanwhile, is selling assets to cut its debt in the face of a
stagnant TV advertising market.
($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)