WARSAW, April 4 Polish broadcaster TVN has proposed a dividend payout of 0.64 zlotys per share from last year's earnings after a planned debt refinancing fell through, it said on Thursday.

TVN had previously planned a payout of 0.72 zlotys per share, contingent on a debt refinancing it was forced to cancel in March due to poor market conditions.

It had considered 0.59 zlotys per share if the planned debt issue did not take place. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)