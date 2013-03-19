* Plans 485 mln euro senior note issue, 6-7.25 pct, due 2020

* Wants to redeem all 10.75-pct coupon senior notes due 2017

* Sees div at PLN 0.59/shr or 0.72/shr depending on refinancing (Adds CFO comment, detail)

WARSAW, March 19 Polish broadcaster TVN said on Tuesday it wanted to refinance its senior debt with a less costly issue, announcing its last dividend payout before 2015.

The group, which has struggled with high debt costs amid a weakening television advertising market in Poland, plans to issue 485 million euros ($625 million) in debt with 6-7.25 percent annual interest, due no later than the end of 2020.

The new issue, to be priced in book building among selected institutional investors, is to redeem all of its 10.75-percent coupon notes due 2017.

J.P. Morgan Securities, Nomura International and BNP Paribas are acting as joint book-running managers, and Deutsche Bank as co-manager.

"We are taking advantage of the currently favorable bond market conditions and we intend to sell 485 million euro of TVN notes," TVN Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said in a statement.

"This offering is a part of TVN's broader strategy to optimize its overall capital structure, lower its finance costs whilst extending debt maturity."

The broadcaster moved to cut costs and sold assets last year to focus on its core business and lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio - a measure of debt levels.

It now plans a dividend payout of 0.72 zlotys ($0.22) per share on Dec. 9 if it refinances debt before a shareholder meeting planned for April 15.

It would still pay out 0.59 zlotys per share on May 8, more than the previous year's 0.1 zlotys, if it does not manage to do so.

"(TVN) does not anticipate paying another dividend prior to 2015," CFO Driscoll said. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) ($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Tim Dobbyn)