WARSAW Feb 20 Germany's Bauer Media Group is
close to buying a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN
and the deal may be struck before the end of this
month, daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza said on Friday, citing
unnamed sources.
TVN and Bauer were not immediately available for comment.
Several media giants have been touted as potential buyers
for TVN after France's Vivendi and Poland-based holding
company ITI said late last year they were looking to sell their
joint 51 percent stake.
Earlier this month, TVN Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach
said sale talks were continuing, though it was not yet clear
when any deal might be struck. In November, he had said he
expected about a dozen bidders for the majority stake.
Bauer Media spans 16 countries on four continents, running
over 600 magazines, more than 400 digital media outlets, and
over 50 radio stations worldwide. In Poland, it controls several
magazines, the Grupa RMF radio broadcaster and web portal
Interia.pl.
TVN has a market value of 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion)
on the Warsaw bourse, and its net debt stood at 2.08
billion zlotys at the end of 2014.
($1 = 3.6736 zlotys)
