June 9 U.S. media group Scripps Networks
Interactive said it intends to make a tender offer for
all shares of Polish broadcaster TVN.
The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent
controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and
French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.
That deal valued TVN at around $1.84 billion, or around 20.5
zlotys per share, according to Reuters calculations.
TVN's shares closed at 17.62 zlotys on Tuesday.
Scripps is required under Polish law to launch a tender to
increase its stake to at least 66 percent within three months of
completion of the stake buy.
The company said on Tuesday that it intends to offer to
purchase the remaining public ownership in TVN, and delist it
from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Scripps did not set a price for the offer.
TVN offers Scripps - a newcomer to the Polish market - a
diverse portfolio, including news broadcaster TVN24 and thematic
channels. It broadcasts popular reality TV formats including the
Polish version of Project Runway.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)