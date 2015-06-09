June 9 U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive said it intends to make a tender offer for all shares of Polish broadcaster TVN.

The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.

That deal valued TVN at around $1.84 billion, or around 20.5 zlotys per share, according to Reuters calculations.

TVN's shares closed at 17.62 zlotys on Tuesday.

Scripps is required under Polish law to launch a tender to increase its stake to at least 66 percent within three months of completion of the stake buy.

The company said on Tuesday that it intends to offer to purchase the remaining public ownership in TVN, and delist it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Scripps did not set a price for the offer.

TVN offers Scripps - a newcomer to the Polish market - a diverse portfolio, including news broadcaster TVN24 and thematic channels. It broadcasts popular reality TV formats including the Polish version of Project Runway. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)