WARSAW Feb 6 Talks about the sale of Polish
broadcaster TVN are continuing though it is not yet
clear when any deal might be struck, Chief Executive Markus
Tellenbach said on Friday.
U.S. media giants have been touted as potential buyers for
TVN after France's Vivendi and Poland-based holding
company ITI signalled late last year they could sell their joint
51 percent stake.
"The process is ongoing. We are presenting the company to
potential bidders. We have done so in December and January,"
Markus Tellenbach told reporters. "We're unable to set a
timeline. This is more a question for the sellers."
In November, Tellenbach said he expected about a dozen
bidders for a majority stake in the firm.
"All these potential buyers look at Poland as a strategic
fit into an existing layout of operations," he said on Friday.
"These were high-level meetings with media clients, the
'who-is-who' in global media. They know this part of Europe. For
all of them this would be a strategic move."
