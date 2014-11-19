WARSAW Nov 19 Polish broadcaster TVN said it plans to increase the group's adjusted EBITDA to 590 million zlotys ($175.29 million) in 2015 and to 630 million in 2016, respectively from 520 million seen this year.

TVN, which has been put up for sale by its main shareholders, also said in a statement late Tuesday that it expects to spend 225 million to 250 million zlotys on share buy backs next year and plans a dividend in 2016 at around 50 percent of next year's consolidated net profit.

