WARSAW Aug 9 Polish broadcaster TVN turned to a larger-than-expected net loss in the second quarter after booking an impairment charge on the sale of its Internet arm, it said on Thursday.

The net loss stood at 231 million zlotys ($70.1 million)compared to 213 million seen in a Reuters poll. In the same period of last year TVN had a net profit of 68 million. ($1 = 3.2954 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)