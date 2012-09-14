(Adds the word 'merger' in headline)

WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK cleared the merger of local pay television platforms of Polish broadcaster TVN and France's Vivendi, the regulator said on Friday.

Last year, Vivendi agreed to combine its Cyfra Plus platform with TVN's 'n' and take control of the joint venture, in which it will hold a 51-percent stake. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)