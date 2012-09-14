UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
(Adds the word 'merger' in headline)
WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK cleared the merger of local pay television platforms of Polish broadcaster TVN and France's Vivendi, the regulator said on Friday.
Last year, Vivendi agreed to combine its Cyfra Plus platform with TVN's 'n' and take control of the joint venture, in which it will hold a 51-percent stake. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.