* Vivendi to control merged pay-TV businesses, worth PLN 5.9
bln
* TVN sees the joint pay-TV EBITDA at PLN 550 mln in 2015
* Vivendi pays 230 mln euros for 40 pct in TVN's controlling
owner
WARSAW, Dec 19 Vivendi and Polish
broadcaster TVN agreed on Monday to combine their pay-TV
operations in Poland as part of a wider partnership deal that
could see the French media and telecoms group ultimately take
control of TVN.
Vivendi's Canal+, which controls Poland's No. 2 satellite TV
operator Cyfra+, will take a 51 percent state in the new joint
venture valued at 5.94 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion).
TVN will hold a 32 percent stake, while Canal+ partner in
Cyfra+, Liberty Global's unit UPC, will hold the
remaining 17 percent.
TVN said the companies expect the combination to bring in
annual savings of more than 250 million zlotys in its third year
with a core profit EBITDA of 550 million and 3 million clients
in 2015.
Vivendi's Cyfra+ and TVN's 'n' platforms have struggled to
gain ground in the saturated Polish market dominated by a local
player, Cyfrowy Polsat, which has 3.5 million
customers.
"The Polish pay-TV market is fragmented and fiercely
competitive as compared to other European markets," TVN said.
"The combination of Cyfra+ and 'n' represents an attractive
opportunity to consolidate this market further, and will create
the leading premium Pay-TV operator, with 2.5 million
customers," it said.
Under an agreement with TVN's controlling shareholder ITI
Group, Vivendi will also take a 40 percent in ITI's holding
company N-Vision that has 51 percent of TVN for around 230
million euros ($300 million).
Shares in TVN jumped 5.8 percent to 9.60 zlotys by 0745 GMT.
"According to my calculations, Canal+ is paying 14.7 zlotys
per TVN share," said KBC analyst, Piotr Janik. "That is a big
premium and may be positively affecting TVN market value."
The French group also has an option to buy the rest of
N-Vision after three years, with TVN also holding an option to
exit the joint pay-TV business in three to four years.