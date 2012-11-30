WARSAW Nov 30 France's media and telecoms group
Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN completed a
long awaited deal to combine their pay television platforms in
Poland, TVN and its controlling owner said on Friday.
The link-up, approved by Polish regulators, is part of a
wider partnership deal that could see Vivendi ultimately take
control of TVN.
Vivendi will hold 51 percent in the joint venture valued at
5.9 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion). The French group will also
take 40 percent in TVN's controlling company for 230 million
euros ($298.5 million).
($1 = 3.1513 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)