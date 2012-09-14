The logo of Vivendi is seen during the company's 2008 annual results presentation in Paris March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

WARSAW Poland's competition watchdog cleared France's Vivendi(VIV.PA) to establish a joint venture that will try to challenge for a bigger slice of Poland's crowded pay-television market.

The UOKiK watchdog approved a deal, agreed last year, for Vivendi to merge its Polish business with the pay-TV platform of Polish broadcaster TVNTVN.W, and for the French firm to take a 40 percent stake in TVN's controlling company.

The deal, which is to be finalised before the end of this year, will create a joint venture between TVN's 'n' platform and Vivendi's Cyfra Plus in central Europe's biggest market.

Vivendi will have a 51 percent stake in the venture.

The French media group will also pay around 230 million euros for a 40 percent stake in N-Vision, which controls TVN. The French firm has an option to buy the rest of TVN in three years.

The pay-TV projects of TVN and Vivendi have so far struggled to catch up with market leader Cyfrowy Polsat(CPS.WA), which has over 3.5 million customers - more than its two smaller rivals combined.

Hit by high debt costs and a stagnant TV advertising market, TVN has been trying to spin off assets. It has launched talks to sell control of Poland's No.1 web portal Onet to a joint venture of German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss-based Ringier.

Recently battered shares in TVN, which will recognise a non-cash one-off gain of 700 million zlotys upon the closure of the Vivendi deal, were up 4.4 percent.

Vivendi stock was up 1.7 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent rise in the blue chip CAC 40 index.

