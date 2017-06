MUMBAI Private equity fund TVS Capital and International Finance Corp, an arm of World Bank, have jointly invested 1.24 billion rupees in rice processor, Dunar Foods.

Dunar, which is based in the northern Indian state of Haryana, exports basmati rice to Middle East, Europe and the U.S., a statement issued by Dunar and TVS Capital said.

IFC, along with U.S. private equity firm, Warburg Pincus, recently invested $50 million in a non-banking finance company, Au Financiers.

