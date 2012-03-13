BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 13 Indian private equity fund TVS Capital and International Finance Corp, an arm of World Bank, have jointly invested 1.24 billion rupees ($24.81 million) in Indian rice processor, Dunar Foods.
Dunar, which is based in the northern Indian state of Haryana, exports basmati rice to Middle East, Europe and the U.S., a statement issued by Dunar and TVS Capital said.
IFC, along with U.S. private equity firm, Warburg Pincus, recently invested $50 million in a non-banking finance company, Au Financiers..
($1 = 49.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.