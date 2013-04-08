BMW luxury car logo's are pictured next to the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in the Bavarian city of Dingolfing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in TVS Motor Co Ltd(TVSM.NS), India's fourth-biggest motorcycle company by sales, gain 5 percent on hopes of a tie-up with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of Germany's BMW AG(BMWG.DE), dealers say.

The company is holding a press conference later on Monday, where it is expected to announce a long-awaited technology sharing agreement with BMW.

BMW is likely to bring more high-end technology to TVS, allowing it to better compete with Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) and Japanese rivals such as Honda Motor Co (7267.T) in the growing premium segment.

TVS Motor shares up 3.9 percent as of 10:06 a.m.

(Reporting by Henry Foy)