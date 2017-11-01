FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TVS Motor Q2 profit rises 20 percent, meets estimates
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uzbek immigrant with New Jersey ties at centre of probe
New York Attack
Uzbek immigrant with New Jersey ties at centre of probe
China's war on smog, risk, takes edge off Asia's growth sprint
Global Economy
China's war on smog, risk, takes edge off Asia's growth sprint
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 1, 2017 / 7:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TVS Motor Q2 profit rises 20 percent, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - TVS Motor Company Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, matching analysts’ estimates, as it sold about 16 percent more two wheelers than the year-ago quarter.

A model sits on a scooter at the TVS Motor company's pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 2.13 billion rupees ($33 million) compared with 1.77 billion rupees last year. bit.ly/2z3hULJ

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.13 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company’s total two-wheeler sales volume, including exports, rose to 923,000 units from 795,000 vehicles earlier.

($1 = 64.5375 rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayatri and Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.