Sept 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in August:

August 2014 August 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 227,482 155,532 46 TWO-WHEELERS 217,662 148,469 47 EXPORTS 35,074 27,425 28 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)