Aug 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in July: JULY 2015 JULY 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 218,321 214,324 2 TWO-WHEELERS 208,044 205,360 1.3 EXPORTS 42,677 36,986 15 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)