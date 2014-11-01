Nov 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in October:

Oct 2014 Oct 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 241,044 197,905 22 TWO-WHEELERS 231,990 189,979 22 EXPORTS 34,855 23,154 51 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Stephen Powell)