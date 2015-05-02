May 2 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in April: April 2015 April 2014 Pct change Total sales 195,937 171,897 14 Two-wheelers 186,041 165,194 13 Exports 32,426 27,493 18 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Paul Tait)