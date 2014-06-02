June 2 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in May: May 2014 May 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 210,293 165,151 27 TWO-WHEELERS 201,234 159,346 26 EXPORTS 34,623 24,393 42 NOTE: TVS Motor is an Indian automobiles manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)