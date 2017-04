Dec 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in November: NOV 2014 NOV 2013 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 220,046 161,908 36 TWO-WHEELERS 210,979 155,604 36 EXPORTS 39,215 25,338 55 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)