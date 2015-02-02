GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in January: JAN 2015 JAN 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 188,598 186,313 1.2 TWO-WHEELERS 181,516 179,576 1.1 EXPORTS 25,029 28,875 -13 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke