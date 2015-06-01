BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
June 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in May:
May 2015 May 2014 Pct change Total sales 220,079 206,813 6 Two-wheelers 210,843 197,451 7 Exports 43,595 35,649 22 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago