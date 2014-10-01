UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
Oct 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in September:
Sept 2014 Sept 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 250,835 197,409 27 TWO-WHEELERS 241,668 189,609 28 EXPORTS 31,616 27,577 15 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago