Oct 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in September:

Sept 2014 Sept 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 250,835 197,409 27 TWO-WHEELERS 241,668 189,609 28 EXPORTS 31,616 27,577 15 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)