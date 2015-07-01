July 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in June:

June 2015 June 2014 Pct change Total sales 222,099 205,403 8 Two-wheelers 211,002 196,486 7 Exports 43,025 34,103 26 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)