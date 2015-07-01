BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 India's TVS Motor Co Ltd vehicle sales in June:
June 2015 June 2014 Pct change Total sales 222,099 205,403 8 Two-wheelers 211,002 196,486 7 Exports 43,025 34,103 26 NOTE: TVS is a two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago