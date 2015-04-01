BRIEF-Panasonic Carbon India recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage:
April 1 Tvs Motor Company Ltd
* March total sales 211,122, up 7 percent; March total exports 42,637 units
* March total 2-wheeler sales 200,238 units, up 6 pct Source text: bit.ly/1aikhdY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share