* Investment to help TVS expand business, scout buys
* TVS to focus on autos, manufacturing sectors
MUMBAI, April 19 Private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Goldman Sachs will
invest 2.69 billion rupees ($52 million) in India's TVS
Logistics Services to help it expand business, the three
companies said on Thursday.
KKR and its affiliates would invest 2.42 billion rupees in
the unlisted third-party logistics operator while Goldman Sachs
pour in the remaining 270 million rupees, the companies said.
"The additional investment will allow TVS Logistics to
continue expansion, both through acquisitions and organic
growth," said R. Dinesh, managing director of T V S Logistics
Services.
The logistics firm plans to focus on India's automobiles and
discrete manufacturing sectors that are seeing rapid growth and
have relatively low third-party logistics penetration, Executive
Director S. Ravichandran said.
Private-equity firms invested about $1.9 billion in Indian
companies during the quarter ended March 2012, down about 30
percent from last year, due to crowded markets and higher
valuations, industry tracker VCCircle.com data showed.
KKR has so far invested more than $1 billion in India and
holds stakes in companies including Aricent, Avantha Power and
Infrastructure, Bharti Infratel, Cafe Coffee Day and
Magma Fincorp.
Goldman Sachs, which made its first investment in TVS
Logistics four years ago, has disbursed over $2 billion in
Indian companies since 2006.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company acted as the sole adviser to
TVS Logistics while JM Financial advised KKR.
($1 = 51.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)