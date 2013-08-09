BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
MUMBAI, Aug 9 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated.) Net Profit 518.7 vs 511.0 Net Sales 17601.8 vs 18493.8 NOTE: TVS Motor Co Ltd is a motorcycle maker. * Further company coverage (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma