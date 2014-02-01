Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in January:
Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 186,313 175,931 6
TWO-WHEELERS 156,138 154,107 1
EXPORTS 28,875 20,723 39
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Kim Coghill)
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
April 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 10.25 billion rupees ($159.96 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees