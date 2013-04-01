UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in March: March 2013 March 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 167,583 182,527 -8.2 TWO-WHEELERS 162,507 180,274 -9.9 EXPORTS 23,342 20,690 13 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.