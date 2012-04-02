BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
April 2 TVS Motor Co, India's third-largest two-wheeler maker, said on Monday its total sales in March fell 4.5 percent from a year earlier. March 2012 March 2011 Pct change Total sales 182,527 191,081 -4.5 Two-wheelers 180,274 186,781 -3.5 Three-wheelers 2,253 4,300 -47.6 Exports 20,690 26,762 -22.7 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year