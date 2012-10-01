BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 India's TVS Motor Co vehicle sales in September:
Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 170,097 219,369 -22.5
TWO-WHEELERS 165,092 215,690 -23.5
EXPORTS 18,818 25,973 -27.5 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.