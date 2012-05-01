May 1 TVS Motor Co, India's third-largest two-wheeler maker, said on Tuesday its total sales in April rose 4 percent from a year earlier. April 2012 April 2011 Pct change Total sales 174,455 167,744 4.0 Two-wheelers 171,551 164,183 4.0 Three-wheelers 2,904 3,561 -18.5 Exports 22,272 25,275 -11.9 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)