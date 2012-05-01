BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
May 1 TVS Motor Co, India's third-largest two-wheeler maker, said on Tuesday its total sales in April rose 4 percent from a year earlier. April 2012 April 2011 Pct change Total sales 174,455 167,744 4.0 Two-wheelers 171,551 164,183 4.0 Three-wheelers 2,904 3,561 -18.5 Exports 22,272 25,275 -11.9 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year