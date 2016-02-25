Feb 25 Five Democratic U.S. senators including
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told the Justice
Department and Federal Communications Commission Thursday that
they have "significant concerns" about Charter Communications
planned acquisition of Time Warner Cable and
Bright House Networks.
The senators including Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ron
Wyden and Al Franken said the deal "would effectively create a
nationwide broadband duopoly, leaving New Charter and Comcast
largely in control of nearly two-thirds of the nation's
high-speed broadband homes" and urged the government to
thoroughly address all potential harms to consumers.
They also raised concerns that Charter will take on
significant debt that could harm its ability to honor
commitments to build out its network, including in rural areas.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
$56 billion cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2
U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
The deal has been approved by shareholders of both companies and
most U.S. states, but is awaiting clearance from U.S.
regulators.
