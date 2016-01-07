Jan 6 Time Warner Cable Inc said on
Wednesday up to 320,000 customers may have had their email
passwords stolen.
The company said email and password details were likely
gathered either through malware downloaded during phishing
attacks or indirectly through data breaches of other companies
that stored Time Warner Cable's customer information, including
email addresses.
The company said it has not yet determined how the
information was obtained, but there were no indications that
Time Warner Cable's systems were breached.
Time Warner Cable spokesman said it was recently notified by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation that some customers' email
addresses including account passwords "may have been
compromised."
The company said it is sending emails and direct mail
correspondence to encourage customers to update their email
passwords as a precaution.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)