A Time Warner Cable sign and logo are seen on a Time Warner Cable store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirmed on Friday that it had voted to approve Charter Communications Inc's (CHTR.O) acquisitions of Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and Bright House Networks.

