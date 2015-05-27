* Telecoms tycoon relaxed about missing out on TWC deal
* Sees open path on U.S. deals as rivals cannot grow more
* Sees opportunities to buy smaller U.S. cable groups
(Adds details, background)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, May 27 Patrick Drahi, the billionaire
owner of European telecoms group Altice, said he
didn't bid for Time Warner Cable because his company
lacked management resources to digest such a big deal in a
market it had only recently entered.
"I didn't follow up on the exchanges we had on Time Warner
Cable (TWC) that were mentioned in the media because we were not
ready," Drahi told a French parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old Franco-Israeli businessman met with TWC
chief executive Robert Marcus last week, but decided not to move
ahead despite having lined up French and foreign banks willing
to finance the deal.
Instead, U.S. number three cable group Charter
Communications, backed by Drahi's mentor turned rival,
cable tycoon John Malone, agreed on Tuesday to buy number two
TWC for $56 billion.
Drahi defended his decision saying the previously announced
purchase of U.S. regional cable firm Suddenlink Communications
for $9.1 billion was a "modest" way for Altice to enter the U.S.
market and test its ability there.
A deal for TWC would have been a step too far, too fast,
Drahi said, quadrupling the number of U.S. employees of Altice
companies to nearly 120,000 in a market it barely knew.
"Time is on our side" for the U.S. expansion, Drahi said.
"The two leaders Comcast and Charter will not be able to buy
anything else because of their size so we will have an open
boulevard ahead of us ... If I buy five small operators, I can
be as big as Time Warner Cable."
The profitable and growing U.S. cable market is being
reshaped by deals. Companies are seeking to face the challenge
of so-called cord-cutters, customers who no longer want to pay
for expensive cable packages and prefer to just buy fast
broadband service, as well as the rise of streaming services
such as Netflix.
Drahi has set a goal for Altice to one day earn half of its
revenue in the United States, aiming to diversify risk rather
than bet all on Europe.
After buying Suddenlink, the seventh-biggest cable group in
the United States, Altice will earn 12 percent of revenue from
that market, with the rest coming from telecom and cable assets
in France, Israel, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.
Analysts say among possible targets for Altice are Cox
Communications, the fourth-largest U.S. cable group, which is in
private hands; publicly traded, fifth-placed Cablevision
; or privately held eighth-placed Mediacom.
Asked whether such companies are less attractive than TWC
because they are smaller and less profitable, Drahi responded:
"Even better, that means we will have room to improve them."
Asked about Cablevision, Drahi said he was not put off by
the fact the operator, which is present in New York, New Jersey
and Connecticut, faced direct competition from Verizon's fibre
product FiOS on much of its territory. "It's good
actually since it means they know how to compete," he countered.
In a 36-billion-euro deal spree in the past 18 months,
Altice has bought telecom and cable companies which it sees as
poorly managed or undervalued, then parachuted in a small team
of executives to slash costs and quickly improve profitability.
Drahi, who trained as an engineer, also ploughs money into
network upgrades to attract higher-end customers willing to pay
for better service.
The cost-cutting has started to pay off at French mobile
carrier SFR, which Altice bought last year via French subsidiary
cable group Numericable.
But the company's 4G mobile network still lags rivals,
something Drahi blamed on previous owner Vivendi's
chronic underinvestment, and which he promised to fix by the end
of the year with a big boost in capital spending.
Altice shares were down 2.6 percent at 119.45 euro at 1302
GMT in a European telecoms index up 0.4 percent. Its
shares have more than quadrupled since going public in early
2014.
(Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)