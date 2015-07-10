NEW YORK, July 10 (IFR) - US cable giant Charter
Communications could hit the high-yield market next week with
another bond offering to help finance its US$56bn takeover of
Time Warner Cable, two sources with knowledge of the situation
told IFR on Friday.
After selling a US$15.5bn six-part bond in the
investment-grade market on Thursday, Charter may turn to
high-yield investors next week as part of an expected US$31bn
financing package to fund the acquisition.
According to the sources, Charter is considering maturities
ranging between seven and 10 years for the transaction.
"I would be surprised if it wasn't formally announced next
week," said one of the sources, who heard whispers of a 7% yield
for a seven- or an eight-year maturity.
In an investor presentation published on its website this
week, Charter said it would raise US$3.5bn of unsecured debt as
part of the financing.
The unsecured high-yield bonds will be issued at the holding
company level and are likely to be rated Double B from the main
rating agencies.
Charter won investment-grade ratings on Thursday's US$15.5bn
of notes from two rating agencies by securing the transaction
against the company's operating assets.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)