May 25 Time Warner Cable Inc is nearing
an agreement to be acquired by smaller peer Charter
Communications Inc for about $55 billion, combining the
second and third largest U.S. cable operators, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
A deal would create a major rival to Comcast Corp,
the biggest operator in the U.S. cable and broadband market, and
marks a triumph for Charter, which was rejected by Time Warner
Cable just last year.
News of another potential merger comes as the traditional
pay television industry faces stagnating growth and new
competition from over-the-web rivals offering individual
services, like Netflix, or packages of channels, such
as Sony. A larger company in this sector could achieve
greater economies of scale, including in negotiations with
programmers.
The cash-and-stock deal values Time Warner Cable at $195 per
share, according to sources, and comes just one month after
Comcast dropped its $45.2 billion merger agreement with Time
Warner Cable, clinched in February 2014, over antitrust
concerns.
Time Warner Cable shares closed at $171.18 on Friday. That
is up substantially from the day before the original Comcast
deal was announced last year, when the shares closed at $135.31.
A merger of Charter and Time Warner Cable, with other
related deals, would eliminate one of the country's top Internet
providers and control more than 20 percent of the broadband
market, according to data from MoffettNathanson.
The Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal rejected by regulators
would have created a provider with roughly 40 percent of the
U.S. high-speed Internet market.
Charter hopes its deal for Time Warner Cable will be viewed
more favorably by regulators. Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Tom Wheeler reached out to the chief executives of the
two companies last week to convey that the agency is not opposed
to any and all cable deals, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Any deal would be considered on its own merits, the paper quoted
Wheeler as saying.
One of the chief areas of concern for regulators in a
merging industry is competition in Internet broadband.
The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
Charter will also acquire Bright House Networks, the
sixth-largest U.S. cable operator, for $10.4 billion, the
sources added. The combined companies could have as many as 23
million total customers, just behind Comcast's 27.2 million
customers.
Charter and Bright House had extended their merger talks
after Comcast's deal with Time Warner Cable fell through.
Charter's previous agreement with Bright House was contingent on
Comcast's completion of the buyout of Time Warner Cable.
Media mogul John Malone, whose Liberty Broadband Corp
is Charter's largest shareholder, has advocated
strongly for the deal, and Liberty is supporting the deal by
acquiring $5 billion in new Charter stock, one of the people
said.
Charter Chief Executive Tom Rutledge is expected to be CEO
of the combined entity.
Charter was competing for Time Warner Cable against French
telecommunications group Altice SA, which last week
agreed to buy U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink
Communications for $9.1 billion from private equity investors,
making its first move across the Atlantic.
The sources asked not to be identified ahead of any official
announcement. Time Warner Cable declined to comment, while
Charter, Bright House and Altice did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
BREAK-UP FEE
Time Warner Cable shareholders will have an option on the
amount of the $195 per share acquisition price to be paid in
cash - able to take either $100 or $115 in cash and the balance
in Charter stock, one of the people said.
Charter asked for deal negotiations with Time Warner Cable
to be speeded up after Altice expressed interest, one of the
people said. Altice did not have enough time to address all of
Time Warner Cable's concerns over a merger between the two of
them, that person added.
Altice will not seek to outbid Charter for Time Warner Cable
and may now consider other possibilities for acquisitions in the
United States, two people said.
Charter has agreed to pay Time Warner Cable a $2 billion
break-up fee should their deal fall through, one of the sources
said. Comcast did not have to pay a breakup fee when it ended
its agreement to acquire Time Warner Cable last month.
Matthew Harrigan, an analyst with Wunderlich Securities,
said he believes a Charter-Time Warner tie-up would have "a very
high likelihood of passing muster with regulators" because the
size of the combined company would not create the same
anti-trust concerns regulators had about Comcast buying its
smaller rival.
The questions, said Harrigan, were whether other bidders
would emerge and how Charter shareholders will react to the
offer price on Monday.
"You never know with these deals," he said. "This could
morph into something different by (Tuesday) morning."
