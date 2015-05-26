* Deal priced at $195.71/share
* Including debt, bid valued at $78.7 billion
* FCC says combination must benefit consumers
* Broadband concentration likely to be focus of review
* Time Warner Cable's shares up 7.1 pct, Charter up 2.7 pct
By Malathi Nayak and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, May 26 Charter
Communications Inc, seeking to remake the U.S. cable television
industry by acquiring larger rival Time Warner Cable Inc
for $56 billion, will try to skirt the regulatory obstacles that
helped sink Comcast Corp's earlier bid for Time Warner
Cable.
The combined company would control a big swath of the cable
and Internet markets, marking a huge step toward industry
consolidation, long advocated by cable pioneer John Malone,
Charter's biggest shareholder.
But before that can happen, the Federal Communications
Commission will "look to see how American consumers would
benefit if the deal were to be approved," said the agency's
chairman, Tom Wheeler.
The agreement is the latest example of how cable companies
are grappling with declining subscriber numbers as viewers shift
to cheaper and more flexible streaming services offered by
Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Hulu and others.
Even premium cable network HBO, owned by Time Warner
Cable's former parent, recently started a stand-alone streaming
service.
Charter and others have been beefing up their higher-margin
Internet businesses through consolidation and partnerships to
offset TV subscriber losses.
That market power is likely to be regulators' main focus.
The combined companies would control about one-fifth of the U.S.
broadband Internet market, according to research firm
MoffettNathanson.
The merged company would still be smaller than Comcast,
which serves about one-third of U.S. broadband users, said
analyst Craig Moffett in a note to clients. He added that "one
has to be sober about genuine risks that this deal could still
be rejected."
Still, experts said the transaction is different enough from
the scuttled Comcast takeover that it is likely to win
regulatory approval with certain conditions.
"This is a qualitatively different deal," said Adonis
Hoffman, former chief of staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon
Clyburn and a founder of Business in the Public Interest think
tank.
"The regulatory hurdles will be lower on this transaction
primarily because you don't have the same public interest
concerns that you had with Comcast, in additional to a smaller
total footprint across the nation.
"A VERY DIFFERENT TRANSACTION"
Time Warner Cable's shares rose 7.3 percent to $183.60,
still well below Charter's $195.71 cash and stock offer. Charter
shares rose 2.5 percent to close at $179.78.
Executives from Charter and Time Warner Cable said concerns
were overblown that the deal could face the same opposition as
the Comcast takeover did.
"It's a smaller company so some of the concerns that were
raised about potential abuses of a larger company don't pertain
here," Time Warner Chief Executive Rob Marcus said in an
interview.
"It is also the case that we don't have any of the other
complications that arose out of Comcast being a vertically
integrated media company with a broadcast network, a movie
studio, a national cable network," he said.
Consumers Union, the advocacy arm of Consumer Reports
magazine, said on Tuesday that Time Warner Cable placed 16th out
of 17 companies in its customer satisfaction survey, while
Charter ranked 14th.
Charter CEO Tom Rutledge, defending the quality of the
company's service in an interview, said its slowest Internet
data speed was a swift 60 megabits per second, which it offers
for $60 a month. Time Warner Cable's "basic" tier is 10
megabits, initially priced at $30 a month, according to its
website.
Rutledge said the combined company would bring back customer
service jobs to the United States that have been outsourced to
offshore calling centers.
"We plan to use in-house people to do service and
transactions, and all that leads to higher quality, which
actually reduces costs as your get better customer experiences,"
he said.
"WILL CABLE PRICES GO UP?"
Comcast walked away last month from the deal to buy Time
Warner Cable for $45 billion, citing regulatory concerns.
Now the pressure is on Malone, a 74-year-old billionaire
dubbed the "King of Cable," to show that he can complete a deal
that slipped away from his larger rival.
The Charter/Time Warner Cable deal would likely be approved
by the Justice Department's Antitrust Division but could face
conditions at the Federal Communications Commission, said Gene
Kimmelman, who worked at the Justice Department.
"It's more of an FCC focus and there they have still a heavy
lift. Will cable prices go up? Will broadband prices go up?"
said Kimmelman, now president of public interest group Public
Knowledge. He added that the regulators' review would also focus
on developing Internet video competition.
If the deal is blocked, Charter would be on the hook for a
$2 billion break-up fee, the companies said.
Malone, who in the 1980s built a small Denver cable company
into the nation's largest cable system, has been outspoken about
the need for more consolidation.
He said in 2013 that cable companies should team up to
create a rival to Netflix, pooling their money to acquire the
kind of content that would be too expensive for a single cable
operator to acquire.
As part of the complicated deal, Charter also wins control
of Bright House Networks from Advance Newhouse for $10.4
billion. That would help Charter expand in Florida, a market
where Bright House has a strong presence.
A combined Charter-TWC would serve large clusters of
subscribers in New York, Texas and California. Charter would
have the size to undercut telecommunications companies in the
lucrative data services market.
