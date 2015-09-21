(Adds Charter's shareholder approval)
Sept 21 Time Warner Cable Inc's
shareholders approved the company's $56 billion takeover by
Charter Communications Inc, according to preliminary
votes at a special shareholder meeting.
Later on Monday, Charter also said more than 99 percent of
the votes cast at its special shareholder meeting were in favor
of the deal.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
cash-and-stock deal that would make Charter the No. 2 U.S.
Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.
Comcast dropped its $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable in
April, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would
give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and
Internet-based services market.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)