(Repeats for more subscribers; no change to text)
By Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 26 Time Warner Cable,
entering into talks to be acquired by Charter Communications
Inc just a month after regulators killed a proposed
takeover by Comcast Corp's, was determined not to get
burned a second time.
It won such an insurance policy on Tuesday, when Charter
included as part of its $56 billion takeover agreement a pledge
to pay Time Warner Cable a $2 billion breakup fee if the deal
goes south. Comcast, by contrast, had made no such pledge and
was able to walk away scot-free when its bid collapsed.
Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Rob Marcus said in an
interview that the company had more leverage to negotiate
various terms of the deal with Charter because it was a
competitive process. Reuters reported that French telecom
company Altice had been in talks about buying the company as
well.
Time Warner Cable's insistence on a breakup fee reflects
lingering worries that the Federal Communications Commission,
which rejected the Comcast deal over concerns about its
broadband market reach and the future of online video, could do
something similar in this case.
Charter, meanwhile, was willing to pledge $2 billion because
it is confident the deal will go through and it ultimately won't
have to pay the fee, according to people close to the company
who declined to speak on the record.
Underscoring the high stakes involved, FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler issued an unusually quick statement when the new deal
was announced on Tuesday, reiterating that the agency will
review the deal to determine whether it is in the public
interest.
"In applying the public interest test, an absence of harm is
not sufficient," Wheeler said. "The Commission will look to see
how American consumers would benefit if the deal were to be
approved."
'A HARD LOOK'
While one FCC official noted that "absolutely nothing about
this transaction has been pre-judged" and other experts warned
against reading any implicit indications of opinion in the
comment, some insiders saw Wheeler's statement as a reason for
concern.
"That's a shot across the bow," said one antitrust expert
and former FCC official, who asked not to be identified to
protect business relationships. "If I were the parties, I
wouldn't like that statement."
Although the FCC and the Department of Justice will both
review the merger proposal, the former will present a higher
hurdle for Charter because of its broad public interest
standard. The Justice Department reviews deals' antitrust impact
and has to prove actual harm to consumers to stop a merger.
One issue of concern for regulators is whether the
combination of Charter and Time Warner Cable will result in
higher prices for cable and broadband, said Gene Kimmelman, a
veteran of the Justice Department who is now president of the
public interest group Public Knowledge.
"It will get a hard look and it will depend on whether they
will work out conditions," he said, adding that conditions
usually can be worked out in such deals.
Other industry analysts said Charter's deal would be viewed
as less risky than that of Comcast because of its relatively
smaller scale and lack of major content assets like Comcast's
NBC Universal.
"This is a qualitatively different deal," said Adonis
Hoffman, former chief of staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon
Clyburn and founder of Business in the Public Interest think
tank.
Charter kicked off a charm offensive in the deal's favor on
Tuesday, pledging to invest more in faster broadband, public
WiFi networks and high-speed Internet connections for small and
medium-sized businesses. It also promised more affordable
telephone service and better video products, including high
definition channels.
'DISMAL' CUSTOMER SERVICE
Still, Charter will face tough questions on the U.S.
broadband Internet market, of which the combined companies would
control more than one-fifth, according to data from research
firm MoffettNathanson.
Wheeler said the FCC's review of a possible Comcast-Time
Warner Cable combination led regulators to begin to consider
cable companies less as traditional pay-TV providers and more as
Internet service providers. The regulators are likely to seek
reassurances that the new company would not harm the growing
online content competition, for instance by charging high fees
for access to its network, experts say. Charter currently does
not charge such fees.
"One of the biggest questions about Charter and Time Warner
Cable is whether the deal is in the public interest. Frankly,
we're skeptical," said Delara Derakhshani, policy counsel for
Consumers Union, the advocacy arm of Consumer Reports.
"Prices for cable and broadband continue to go up, and
customer service is dismal."
And, as with any cable or Internet deal, regulators will
look to see if Charter and Time Warner systems overlap, and
require asset sales in areas where they do before approving any
deal. Both Time Warner Cable and Charter are strongest along the
eastern United States with a smattering of customers in Texas
and California, although they directly compete in few, if any of
those markets.
(Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Soyoung Kim
and Christian Plumb)