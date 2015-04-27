April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc reached out to Cox Communications Inc in the past few days to discuss a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)

Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.

Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)