UPDATE 2-Toyota sees profit sliding 20 pct on U.S. sales incentives, yen gain
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc reached out to Cox Communications Inc in the past few days to discuss a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.