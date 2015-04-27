UPDATE 2-Toyota sees profit sliding 20 pct on U.S. sales incentives, yen gain
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
(Adds Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable comments)
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc and Cox Communications Inc denied a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that Time Warner Cable had approached Cox Communications to discuss a potential merger.
Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the discussions, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)
"It's simply not true. We have not engaged in any discussions with Cox," Time Warner Cable's spokeswoman Susan Leepson told Reuters.
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
A spokesperson for Cox Communications also said that the company was definitely not for sale. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Sees annual operating profit at Y1.6 trln vs Y1.99 trln pvs yr
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.