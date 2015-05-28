(Repeats story published on Wednesday; no changes to text)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK May 27 Charter Communications Inc
executives are exploring whether to launch an online
video service as part of its combination with larger rival Time
Warner Cable Inc, in what would be an unprecedented move
in the cable industry.
The $56 billion takeover announced on Tuesday would make
Charter the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast
Corp. Charter's top shareholder John Malone, a cable
industry pioneer, is on record as being a fan of streaming TV
over the Internet.
And Tom Rutledge, who would run the combined Charter-Time
Warner Cable, has now opened the door to establishing the cable
industry's first competitor to services like Netflix Inc
and Hulu.
"We're certainly exploring that thought," Charter CEO Tom
Rutledge said in an interview on Tuesday. "But whether you can
put an over-the-top product together today with the existing
services that are in cable and make that work is unclear to us.
It's certainly something of interest."
The development of Charter's video technology in recent
years, which includes a shift to cloud-based systems, also make
it a likely move, analysts say.
New Street Research analyst Spencer Kurn said that Charter
executives want to avoid the opposition faced by Comcast, which
dropped its own Time Warner Cable bid after regulators expressed
concern that the combined entity would stifle competition by
gaining the largest market share in broadband and video
streaming.
"Charter is going to be very proactive in helping that
market emerge," he said. "Even since the Comcast deal broke,
they've been more vocal about over-the-top,"
Companies from Sony Corp to Dish Network Corp
have launched online video, or "over-the-top" services.
Apple Inc, which already sells an Internet TV device,
has been talking to CBS Corp and others about an
enhanced product that would more directly compete with cable
operators.
Cable companies such as Comcast have not yet launched their
own Internet television services, in part over concern that it
could threaten their existing pay-TV businesses that are seeing
margins shrink. But Malone, chairman of Charter's largest
investor Liberty Media Corp, suggested less than two
years ago that cable companies should team up to take on
Netflix.
"It's very clear (Rutledge has) seen the writing on the wall
and that Liberty and John Malone are giving him lots of advice
about chasing where customers are, which is increasingly
online," nScreenMedia analyst Colin Nixon said.
Rutledge talked in a recent Charter earnings call about his
interest in offering online video content directly to its cable
customers and creating smaller, cheaper channel packages as
opposed to fully loaded cable and satellite TV bundles.
Charter already has the technology and infrastructure to
support an online video service, according to Igor Ulis, chief
executive of digital consulting firm Omnigon.
The company has the technology to store video and meter
video consumption to bill customers, said Ulis, who helps
companies build online video products and does not work with
Charter.
An online video service from Charter could be somewhat
similar to satellite operator Dish's Sling TV, which offers a
fixed set of basic channels at $20 a month, Nixon said.
Like Dish, Charter could go after its existing customer base
as well as younger viewers who prefer consuming content online,
analysts say.
"The challenge about going to existing subscribers is you
run the risk of cannibalizing," Forrester Research analyst James
McQuivey said. "They will try to find a way to make it an
incremental experience."
Charter would probably take some time to "digest this deal"
before exploring online video, Wi-Fi services or other
acquisitions, New Street's Kurn said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; additional reporting by Liana
Baker in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)