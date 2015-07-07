By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 Many people dislike receiving
robocalls. Araceli King disliked receiving 153 of them from a
single company.
Time Warner Cable Inc must pay the insurance claims
specialist $229,500 for placing 153 automated calls meant for
someone else to her cellphone in less than a year, even after
she told it to stop, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
King, of Irving, Texas, accused Time Warner Cable of
harassing her by leaving messages for Luiz Perez, who once held
her cellphone number, even after she made clear who she was in a
seven-minute discussion with a company representative.
The calls were made through an "interactive voice response"
system meant for customers who were late paying bills.
Time Warner Cable countered that it was not liable to King
under the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a law meant
to curb robocall and telemarketing abuses, because it believed
it was calling Perez, who had consented to the calls.
But in awarding triple damages of $1,500 per call for
willfully violating that law, U.S. District Judge Alvin
Hellerstein said "a responsible business" would have tried
harder to find Perez and address the problem.
He also said 74 of the calls had been placed after King sued
in March 2014, and that it was "incredible" to believe Time
Warner Cable when it said it still did not know she objected.
"Defendant harassed plaintiff with robo-calls until she had
to resort to a lawsuit to make the calls stop, and even then TWC
could not be bothered to update the information in its IVR
system," Hellerstein wrote.
The last 74 calls, he added, were "particularly egregious
violations of the TCPA and indicate that TWC simply did not take
this lawsuit seriously."
A trial had been scheduled for July 27. Time Warner Cable
spokeswoman Susan Leepson said the New York-based company is
reviewing the decision.
"Companies are using computers to dial phone numbers,"
King's lawyer Sergei Lemberg said in a phone interview. "They
benefit from efficiency, but there is a cost when they make
people's lives miserable. This was one such case."
Charter Communications Inc agreed in May to buy
Time Warner Cable for $56 billion. The merger has yet to close.
The case is King v Time Warner Cable, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-02018.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)