BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
Net profit for the owner of the Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Rosemount wine labels more than doubled to A$136.2 million ($104.1 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, helped by an earnings contribution from the recently acquired U.S. wine business of Diageo Plc.
Earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose 59 percent to A$226.8 million, in line with the A$226 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 1.3082 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by Andrew Roche)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.