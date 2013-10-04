(Adds trading halt by FINRA, updates volume, price)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Oct 4 Excitement for Twitter's coming
IPO is running pretty high - so much so that some investors on
Friday mistook the nearly worthless stock of long-dead
electronics retailer Tweeter for the tweeting site, sending
shares up more than 1,000 percent.
Tweeter Home Entertainment Group, a specialty
consumer electronics company that went bankrupt in 2007, saw
its most active day of trading in more than six years even
though it has nothing to do with the social media site.
The stock, which trades over the counter, closed Thursday at
a price of less than a penny a share, and hit a high of 15 cents
a share on Friday. More than 14.3 million shares had traded by
midday.
The volume marked an all-time high for the stock, surpassing
the 13.05 million shares traded on May 10, 2007, when the
company reported quarterly results and said it may choose to
file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Shares were halted by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) at 12:47 p.m. (1647 GMT), with the stock up
684 percent at 5.1 cents, under the terms of Rule 6440, which
the agency uses in "circumstances in which it is necessary to
protect investors and the public interest."
To say the stock is normally lightly traded is an
understatement. Sometimes several days go by without even 1,000
shares traded over the course of a full session.
However, Tweeter's share price and volume ticked higher
following Twitter's announcement on Sept. 12 that it had
confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
The moves since then through Thursday were not nearly as
extreme, with the stock reaching a high of 3.5 cents and volume
between 200,000 and 1.1 million shares.
Tweeter filed for bankruptcy in June of 2007 and its assets
were acquired by Schultze Asset Management on July 13, 2007,
according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. A representative for Schultze was not immediately
available for comment.
Twitter Inc publicly filed its IPO documents on Thursday,
setting the stage for one of the most-anticipated debuts in over
a year.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gaffen, Nick
Zieminski and Phil Berlowitz)